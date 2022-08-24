Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Down 1.7%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.72. 251,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 278,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Novonix Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 54.10 and a quick ratio of 53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

