Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nutrien by 4,634.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 465,340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Nutrien by 76.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 399,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 172,905 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 138.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

