NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Down to $48.86

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.86, but opened at $46.01. NuVasive shares last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
NuVasive Stock Down 4.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
