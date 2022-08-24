NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Down to $48.86

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.86, but opened at $46.01. NuVasive shares last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

