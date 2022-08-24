Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 541,085 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,511,000 after acquiring an additional 408,788 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 73,249 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS NULG opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

