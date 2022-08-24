Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Shares Down 0.8%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

