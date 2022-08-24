NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.48. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

