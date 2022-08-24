Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $81,691.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023692 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016179 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005221 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003207 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars.
