Oakview Capital Management L.P. Sells 182,413 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,413 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 5.1% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 519,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

American International Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. 18,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,366. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.