OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.72

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OERLF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Featured Stories

