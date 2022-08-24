OctoFi (OCTO) Price Reaches $1.74 on Major Exchanges

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00008126 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $23,972.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

