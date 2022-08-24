OKB Price Reaches $17.51 (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $10.15 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $17.51 or 0.00081551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

