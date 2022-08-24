Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) Trading Down 0.7%

Old COPPER Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,355,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,425,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Old COPPER Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

Old COPPER Company Profile

J. C. Penney Co, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes, and clothes. The company was founded by James Cash Penney in April 1902 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

