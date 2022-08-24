Omni (OMNI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Omni (OMNI) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00010515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00261565 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,367 coins and its circulating supply is 563,051 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

