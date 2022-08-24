OneLedger Price Reaches $0.0061 (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $160,610.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00075863 BTC.

OneLedger is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

