Oppenheimer Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $516.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $476.00 to $516.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.89.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.53. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.