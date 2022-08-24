ORAO Network One Day Volume Tops $23,565.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $119,289.57 and approximately $23,565.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00764529 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016343 BTC.
ORAO Network Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
