Orbs Hits Market Cap of $114.52 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $114.52 million and $2.00 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

