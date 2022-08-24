OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Cap of $82.63 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $82.63 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,672.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00128512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075308 BTC.

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,421,739 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

