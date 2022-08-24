Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Raised to $96.00 at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 254.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Overstock.com Stock Down 0.9 %

OSTK stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

