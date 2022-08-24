Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Position Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $35,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 77,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

