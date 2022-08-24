Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.535-1.555 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $650.18.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.04. 38,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,005. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $419.40 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.21.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,229 shares of company stock valued at $417,317,266 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

