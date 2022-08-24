Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $206,566.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00769552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016279 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,826,326 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
