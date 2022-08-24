Parachute Market Capitalization Achieves $485,584.76 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $485,584.76 and $88,226.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032750 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004702 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.