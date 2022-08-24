Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Parachute has a total market cap of $495,421.65 and $82,603.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

