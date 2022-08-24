PARSIQ Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and $815,538.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00506542 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.02046330 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005229 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.