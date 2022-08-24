Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.74

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.74 and traded as low as C$13.39. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 133,321 shares traded.

PSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

