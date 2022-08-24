Paul Mueller (MUEL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.
Paul Mueller Stock Performance
MUEL opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Paul Mueller has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34.
About Paul Mueller
