Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,450. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $215,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

