Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,450. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $215,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

