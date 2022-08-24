PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Connor Thomas L. O Sells 100,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

