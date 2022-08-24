Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $846.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.