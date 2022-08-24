Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 384,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,210. The company has a market capitalization of $838.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $72,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

