Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.
Perrigo Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
