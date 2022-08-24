Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

