Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.12. The consensus estimate for Persimmon’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,802.00.
Persimmon Trading Down 1.0 %
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $2.7061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.25%.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.