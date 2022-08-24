Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.12. The consensus estimate for Persimmon’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,802.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $2.7061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.25%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

