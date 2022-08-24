Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $118,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 931,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,006,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 112,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,676. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.