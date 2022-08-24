Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.6 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.