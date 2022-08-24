Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHCA. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 405,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,890,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

DHCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 54,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,925. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

