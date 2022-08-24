Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE SPGS remained flat at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

About Simon Property Group Acquisition

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

