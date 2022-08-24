Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.
In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
