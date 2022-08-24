Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Bunge worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,408,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.40. 13,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

