Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.27% of Independence worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 64,960.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACQR remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,201. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Independence Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.