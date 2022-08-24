Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $9.88 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.36. 30,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

