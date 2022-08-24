PlatON (LAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.84 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a total market cap of $28.38 million and $1.84 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatON has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlatON

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,999,422 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

