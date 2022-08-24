Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Acquires 100,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 1,622,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $27.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.
