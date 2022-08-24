Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Acquires 100,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 1,622,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $27.50.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Porch Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

