Port Finance (PORT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $171,755.15

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. Port Finance has a total market cap of $171,755.15 and $225,343.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Port Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.

About Port Finance

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

