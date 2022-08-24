Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Portman Ridge Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of PTMN opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.90 million, a P/E ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 763.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 269,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,006 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.7% in the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

See Also

