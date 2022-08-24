PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 305,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,065,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

