Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.13

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Premier Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Premier Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

