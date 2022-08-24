ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:REGL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,074 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50.

