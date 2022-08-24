Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Proton has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $48.27 million and $1.59 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,556.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,825,144,781 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars.

