Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,579.50.

Prudential Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PUK opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 573,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prudential by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after purchasing an additional 142,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,093 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

